TVS rider Aravind picks momentum in Stage 7 of 2019 Dakar Rally

Seasoned Indian rider Aravind K.P. successfully navigated his way through the dust left behind by the preceding riders to finish the Stage 7 at the 46th position even as his two remaining TVS Rally Factory teammates also completed the stage.

Aravind's overall ranking is 47th now, after he completed the 387 km loop around San Juan De Marcona in stage 7 with challenges of rough tracks and an unexpected sandstorm.

After the exit of the team's fastest rider in stage 6, took the responsibility to lead the team and rode with the top 10 riders.

He finished the stage at the 15th position and ranks 31st overall. found himself caught between some slow riders and had to manage his way through a lot of dust and sand.

He had a fall on the way, which damaged the navigation system on his bike but he was still able to finish the stage at the 27th position, taking his overall ranking to the 32nd.

Extreme weather and complicated navigation made the stage more challenging. Thereafter, the team moved to the sand dune sectors where the riders could pick up speed and improve their overall ranking in the rally.

The rally was halted at the first checkpoint for a while as there was low visibility due to the heavy sandstorm.

Commenting on this stage, said: "I am happy with performance of the team. After the unfortunate exit of from the rally, the other riders have quickly shuffled their roles and are riding as per the alternate strategy we had made in case of exit of any one rider."

In Stage 8, the team will ride from San Juan De Marcona to Pisco, a 576 km long stage.

