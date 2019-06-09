Porsche to recall over 42,000 cars

will recall more than 42,000 sold in the Chinese market due to potential fire risks, reported on Sunday.

Starting October 7, Porsche's sales company will recall 42,070 imported models manufactured between November 1, 2010, and September 13, 2016, according to the for Market Regulation (SAMR), reported the news agency.

With faulty sealing in the air-conditioner blower control unit, water in the air may penetrate into the control unit, which may cause a short circuit. In extreme cases, it will lead to an outbreak of fire, the statement from the SAMR website showed.

Porsche's sales company will start to check the on the recalling list from June 24, and add sealing strips and relays to those temporarily to lower the risk of a short circuit.

The company will replace the control unit of the air-conditioner blower free of charge when the recall formally begins on October 7.

--IANS

pg/rtp

