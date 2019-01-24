Cong workers want Priyanka to take on Modi in Varanasi

Posters urging to contest the coming from Varanasi-- Narendra Modi's constituency-- came up in the holy city on Thursday.

The local unit of the too demanded that Priyanka, who formally entered on Wednesday and was appointed the for East, be pitted directly against Modi to galvanise voters of UP and neighbouring states.

The posters featuring in the middle, on the top and local Ajay Rai, who had contested against Modi in 2014, at the bottom, have come up across

The lines, "Kashi Ki Janta Kare Pukar, Ho Sansad Hamar. We want Priyanka", were printed in bold letters in the centre of the posters.

Holding the posters and shouting slogans, some youth Congress workers also took out a march in the Lahurbir locality demanding that Priyanka be declared the party's candidate from

"The Congress party soldiers (workers) are ready to make her (Priyanka) win the elections from the temple town constituency... If she contests from here, the impact would be felt in the neighbouring states as well," Rai said.

"The wave of PM Modi has now faded as people want to get rid of the Modi-Shah misrule who have ruined the lives of scorers of and rendered thousands of people jobless due to their faulty and chest thumping," he added.

Rai expressed confidence that the Congress would win the 2019 elections as well as the 2022 assembly polls in

The country witnessed a negative economic growth during the (BJP)-led (NDA) rule, Rai said.

Criticising the the Union government's Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas event being held in from January 21 to 23, the Congress questioned why the dates of the event were changed.

The event is held to pay respects to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, who returned to from on January 9. The BJP changed the dates to gain political mileage, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)