Prabhu asks review of Jet Airways-linked issues

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday directed his Ministry officials to review issues related to high airfares, passenger rights and safety as the finically challenged Jet Airways struggles to stay afloat.

"Directed Secretary @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations etc. Asked him (Pradeep Singh Kharola) to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety; and to work with all stakeholders for their well being," the Minister said in a tweet.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 11:10 IST

