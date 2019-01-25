Pranab Mukherjee: An elder statesmen who worked for change through consensus (Profile)

Former Mukherjee, who was conferred the countrys highest civilian honour on Friday, is an elder statesman who has made lasting contribution to the countrys progress in nearly five-decade public life, steered governance and inspired youth towards excellence in academics and other fields.

Mukherjee, 83, served the country as its 13th for five years from July 25, 2012 and emerged in the role as a respected and admired whose words were heard with attention not only by those in power but by the common man as well.

worked with two prime ministers - and - and had excellent equation with both of them.

A quintessential who served for 23 years as a member of the Working Committee, the highest policy-making body of the party, showed a natural ease in his relationship with Modi who belonged to the party he had strongly opposed in his political career. The two shared a warm relationship and lauded each other publicly.

A believer in the value of dialogue, caused quite a surprise by visiting the at last year even as some leaders urged him not to do so. In his widely watched speech, he emphasised India's pluralism.

As President, Mukherjee laid a lot of stress on innovation and on boosting country's rankings in higher education as none of Indian universities is in the top 100 rankings. He was acutely aware that unless the country was a in the knowledge space, it cannot realise its potential and compete with other emerging economies.

He sought to start an eco-system that fostered creativity of young minds and valued innovations at the grassroots.

Widely respected across the political spectrum, Mukherjee strove for consensus in and served five times as a member of from 1969 and twice as a member of the

Known for his sharp memory, clarity of thought and grasp over issues, he has the rare distinction of serving as Foreign, Defence, Commerce and Finance and was seen by many as a potential He was also a of the

As a in UPA governments from 2004 to 2012, Mukherjee was instrumental in spearheading critical decisions on a range of issues such as administrative reforms, Right to Information, Right to Employment, Food Security, energy security, and telecommunication, setting up of UIDAI and Metro Rail through chairmanship of over 95 Groups of Ministers constituted for the purpose.

In seventies and eighties, he was instrumental in setting up regional (1975) and the of as well as National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (1981-82).

Mukherjee is also of a modified formula for resource sharing between the Centre and the States in 1991 which came to be known as the Gadgil-Mukherjee formula.

Born in a small village of in Birbhum District of West Bengal, Mukherjee's father was a who endured great hardship including being sent to jail several times for his role in India's struggle for independence.

Mukherjee pursued History, Political Science and Law from and embarked on his professional life as a

He served as a in 1973-74 and became in 1982.

Mukherjee also served on the of the IMF, World Bank, and

A prolific reader, Mukherjee has authored several books.

He was conferred Padma Vibhusan, India's second highest civilian award, in 2008.

He has also been given the Best Parliamentarian Award in 1997 and Best in Award in 2011.

Mukherjee was rated one of the best five in 1984 according to a survey conducted by "Euro Money" Journal.

He enjoys reading, gardening and music in his spare time and is a dedicated patron of arts and culture.

