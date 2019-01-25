Rose Valley chit fund scam: Bengal film producer Shrikant Mohta sent to jail

Bengal Shrikant Mohta, who was arrested by CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, was sent to jail on Friday.

He will be lodged at the Jharpada special jail in Bhubaneswar.

Earlier on Friday, was produced before a special court of (CBI) here. Later, he was sent to judicial custody, said an

The CBI on Thursday arrested in Kolkata following his interrogation in the Rose Valley Chit fund scam.

Sources said allegedly siphoned off around Rs 24 crore in the name of producing films.

The fund was illegally collected from depositors by Rose Valley in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and other states.

The CBI had attached assets including resorts, hotels, land parcels worth Rs 2,300 crore across districts of

The agency has been probing the diversion of funds from the Rose Valley Group's deposit-taking companies.

Under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), CBI had registered an FIR against the company and in 2014.

The investigating agency has already arrested Kundu and other Rose Valley officials.

--IANS

cd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)