President's nod sought for Manipur People (Protection) Bill

Singh on Friday said his cabinet has resolved to approach the Centre demanding Ram Nath Kovind's nod for the People (Protection) Bill, 2018, that will overrule the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

The Bill was expected to go a long way in protecting the indigenous people, he said.

Manipur is one of the northeastern states which has been demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that has so far been passed by the Lok sabha on January 8.

Singh claimed that he is the from a BJP-ruled state to "oppose the Bill". He also assured his state that there would be no disturbance in Manipur as there was no difference between the people and his government.

"We had been elected by the people and as such we will never go against the wishes of the people," he said.

The was speaking at a function while distributing loans to fish farmers. He said Manipur will not be importing fish from other states by 2020-21.

--IANS

il/in/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)