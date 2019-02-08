Modi ran parallel negotiation with France for Rafale: Rahul

Accusing of being directly involved in the fighter jet deal with France, on Friday said that he ran a parallel negotiation.

"We have been saying for more than a year that the is directly involved in the scam," Gandhi said here whike addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Akbar Road.

"Today, newspaper has put it in black and white. It is absolutely clear that the himself was carrying out a parallel negotiation with the French," he said.

To youngsters and the armed forces, Gandhi said: "This is your money and this is about your future. And here it is absolutely clear that has stolen Rs 30,000 crore of your money and given it to his friend (an Indian industrialist)."

His remarks came after on Friday published a report: " protested against PMO undermining negotiations".

"Now Ministry itself has said that we may advise PMO (Prime Minister's Office) that any officers who are not part of Indian Negotiating Team may refrain from having parallel parlays," he said reading the letter.

Quoting the remarks of the in the letter to then Manohar Parrikar, Gandhi said: "Even the was against such discussions" and "had desired for them to be avoided by the PMO as it "undermines our negotiating position seriously".

"It cannot get any clearer or stronger than this," he said.

The that it was an open and shut case as the was saying that the Prime Minister ran a parallel negotiation.

--IANS

