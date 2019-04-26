Previous BJP government let voters down in MP: ADR

The previous BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, performed "poorly and underwhelmingly" on almost all governance parameters, including employment, facilities and agriculture infrastructure, according to a report by the (ADR).

The survey released on Friday was conducted between October and December 2018 in the state then ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), before it was replaced by the in December last year.

The Survey Report 2018 stated that voters' priorities were neglected by the government. "This is quite clear from the fact that the government has performed poorly and underwhelmingly on all top ten governance issues as rated by the voters of Madhya Pradesh," said the ADR report.

It said that employment, higher price realisation for and better facilities were top priorities for voters and the government performed "below average" on all three.

In rural areas, where another concern was availability of for agriculture, the government scored 1.96 on a scale of 5 on employment, 1.81 on farm product prices and 1.81 on availability of for agriculture, the report said.

"In addition, the government has performed poorly on providing agriculture subsidy for seeds/ fertilisers (1.66 out of 5) and availability of water for agriculture (1.67) in rural Madhya Pradesh," it added.

According to the survey, employment, and better roads were major concerns for urban voters.

"The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of better employment opportunities (1.88 on a scale of 5), better hospitals/ primary (1.85), and better law and order was rated as below average.

"In addition, the government has performed poorly on better roads (1.88) and traffic congestion (1.96) in urban Madhya Pradesh," the report said.

