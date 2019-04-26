Former RS MP extends support to AAP in Delhi

Former member on Friday extended support to the (AAP) and its seven candidates in

Siddiqui, also a journalist, told the media here that he decided to support the party after seeing the "current political situation in the country" and the work done by the AAP for the common man.

Addressing the media along with Siddiqui at the party office here, welcomed the support on the party's behalf.

"I am here to protect the Constitution and the country," Siddiqui said, adding that he is not against any party.

"I have decided to campaign for AAP in as AAP and (its chief Arvind) Kejriwal have done a lot for the common people of We must vote seven seats to AAP to make Delhi a full state, for the development and growth of Delhi," he added.

Siddiqui represented from 2002 to 2008 in the upper house of the Parliament.

He is a and chief editor of Duniya, an Urdu weekly published from

