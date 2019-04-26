Modi has assets worth Rs 2.51 crore

Narendra Modi, who filed his nomination from the constituency on Friday, has movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 2.51 crore.

As per the affidavit submitted by the Prime Minister, out of the Rs 2.51 crore, movable assets comprised Rs 1.41 crore and immovable assets were valued at Rs 1.1 crore.

As on March 31, 2019, Modi had Rs 38,750 as cash in hand.

In the last five financial years, Modi had declared his annual income as Rs 19.92 lakh (2018), Rs 14.59 lakh (2017), Rs 19.23 lakh (2016), Rs 8.58 lakh (2015) and Rs 9.69 lakh (2014).

The primary sources of Modi's income are salary from the government and interest received from the banks.

As per the affidavit, the does not have any criminal charge against him.

