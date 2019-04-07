Prime Minister offers prayers in Tripura temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered "puja" at the famous Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, 60 kilometre south of state capital Agartala.
Modi arrived in Tripura on Sunday afternoon after addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar.
"Before addressing an election rally in the temple city of Udaipur, the Prime Minister offered 'puja' at the Tripura Sundari Temple and remained there for around 10 minutes," a Gomati district official told IANS.
From the temple, Modi drove to the rally site at a school ground.
Former Maharaja of Tripura Dhanya Manikya (1463 to 1515) built the Tripura Sundari Temple in 1501. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in the country.
After the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government assumed office in Tripura in March 2018, the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Development Committee has been replaced by the board of trustees named Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Trust.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is the Chairman of the 10-member trust.
