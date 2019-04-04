Illegal drugs worth over Rs 7 cr destroyed by Tripura Police

The police have destroyed a huge quantity of contraband items worth Rs. 7-8 crores, seized during the last 3-4 months, in on Wednesday.

The destroyed material included 4752 kgs of ganja (cannabis), over 56,000 bottles of cough syrup, 3,500,74 tablets and 1.96 kg of heroin. DIG Intelligence, D Darlong, said that destruction is a continuous process and in the last one year, the destroyed material was not less than 70,000 kgs.

"The destruction of the seized material is a continuous process and it is supposed to be done every month. However, last month we could not do it because of some other commitments. In last one year, the total seized is not less than 70,000 kilograms," said D Darlong, DIG, Intelligence, police.

Elections for the two Lok Sabha seats- West and East Tripura would be held on April 11 and April 18, respectively.

