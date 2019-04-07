India planning to attack us: Pakistan Minister

is planning to attack after staging a "mishap" in and and this could happen between April 16 and 20, said on Sunday.

He urged the international community to reprimand for what he said was its "irresponsible conduct", reported.

Qureshi told the media in that had "reliable intelligence that is devising a new plan" to attack

"I am speaking responsibly, I hold a position of responsibility, and I know the words I utter will be picked up by the international media," he said.

"Preparations are being made (by India), and there are chances of another attack against Pakistan. According to our information, the action could be taken between April 16-20.

"A new mishap could be staged in Indian Kashmir, just like (the) Pulwama (attack). And its purpose will be to justify their (India's) offensive against Pakistan and to increase diplomatic pressure against Islamabad," he said.

His reference was to the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in Indian that killed 40 troopers. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility, triggering major tensions between and

"If it (action by India) happens, you can imagine the impact of the occurrence on the peace and stability of the region," warned Qureshi.

He said that Pakistan had briefed the UN Security Council's P5 members over the issue.

"We want the international community to take notice of this irresponsible behaviour and reprimand them (India) for taking this route," the said.

Qureshi criticized the global community for remaining silent over "Indian aggression" against Pakistan on February 26.

This was a reference to the Indian bombing of the JeM's biggest training camp at Balakot in Pakistan.

He said that international powers did not reprimand India despite its "blatant violation of international laws" due to geopolitics.

"The international community, given the sensitivity of this flashpoint, should not remain silent," he stated.

--IANS

rs/mr

