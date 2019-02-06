Priyanka drops Vadra at ED office, makes a political statement

on Wednesday appeared to be making a political statement of strongly backing her controversial husband when she dropped him at the Enforcement Directorate office when he came to face questioning in connection with a case filed against him.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was appointed the (East) a fortnight ago, made her first public appearance when she accompanied her husband in a SUV. Both hugged each other and planted a kiss in each other's cheek before Vadras came out of the car outside the ED office in Jamnagar House at the mouth of the India Gate circle.

From there, she drove straight to her 10 Janpath residence of her mother and then walked over to neighbouring where workers shouted slogans hailing her. "Priyanka you fight on, we are with you!"

Mediapersons surrounded her and piled questions but she walked straight into the room allotted to her in the headquarters.

She formally took charge and later met party workers.

Vadra's alleged outside the ED office that the BJP government was carrying out a political vendetta against him.

The BJP has been attacking Vadra, Priyanka and the Congress over the cases allegedly involving him and is set to step up the attack during the coming elections, now that she has also taken up a political position.

