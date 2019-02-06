Gandhi family 'bail parivar', corrupt: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday attacked Rahul Gandhi's over kickbacks in the VVIP chopper scam and a petroleum deal in 2009, calling the Gandhi family "bail parivar" whose foundation was "built on corruption."

Addressing before Vadra appeared before the (ED) in cases of money laundering, asked to reveal Vadra's connection with Santech -- a UAE-based company used as a front to funnel money in the petro-deal.

He challenged Gandhi to explain how a "road-pati" became a "crorepati" referring to Vadra.

"Poster of two criminals has been put up in front of office. Both of them are out on bail; criminal number one Rahul Gandhi, in connection with National Herald case; and criminal number two, (who appeared before ED today in connection with money laundering case)," Patra said.

He said that the 2019 will be fought between "corruption of Congress" and "transparent government of Narendra Modi".

ED on Wednesday heard cases related to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of undisclosed assets abroad, allegedly belonging to Vadra.

The ED also lodged a money laundering case against Vadra's after his role surfaced during a probe by the into another case under the new Black Money Act and against absconding

Patra accused Vadra of dealing with Westland -- named as an accused by the CBI in the chopper scam-- in the sale of a property located in Delhi's upmarket Malcha Marg area.

