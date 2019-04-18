TN turnout over 63% amid EVM, VVPAT glitches (4th Lead)

Curtains came down on polling in 37 of 38 Lok Sabha and 18 Assembly constituencies, where by- were held on Thursday, at 6 p.m. As many as 384 faulty and 692 faulty (VVPAT) were replaced across the state.

Polling will continue in Madurai Lok Sabha seat till 8 p.m. owing to the annual Chithirai festival.

While gates of the polling booths were closed at 6 pm, those who were present there for voting will be allowed to exercise the democratic right.

Speaking to reporters in the state capital, Tamil said 63.73 per cent of the eligible voters had voted by 5 p.m.

In 2014, 73 per cent polling was registered.

Sahoo said 67.08 per cent polling was recorded in the 18 Assembly seats where by- were being held.

Polling was smooth and there were no reports of voting being stalled due to faulty machines, he said, adding 384 faulty and 692 were replaced across the state.

About 5.8 crore voters will decide the fate of 822 candidates in the Lok Sabha battle in the state.

Polling started at 7 a.m. and continued till 6 p.m.

Among the early voters were K. Palaniswami, M.K. Stalin, Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, PMK's S. Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, Congress' P. Chidambaram, Tamilisai Soundararjan, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and as well as actors Ajith, and

