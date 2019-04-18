J&K newly-wed couple comes to vote in bridal attire

It was an interesting sight to see a newly-wed couple visiting one of the polling booths in Ramban district of Jammy & in the bridal attire, on Thursday.

Elections were held in and Lok Sabha seats in the state in the second phase of polls.

The voters queued up for casting their vote were amused to see the couple joining them in bridal attire.

Except for some incidents of clashes between stone pelters and security forces, the Lok Sabha elections ended peacefully in the Lok Sabha seat and elicited overwhelming voter turnout in the constituency.

