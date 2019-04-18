JUST IN
J&K newly-wed couple comes to vote in bridal attire

IANS  |  Ranmban (Jammu & Kashmir) 

It was an interesting sight to see a newly-wed couple visiting one of the polling booths in Ramban district of Jammy & Kashmir in the bridal attire, on Thursday.

Elections were held in Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in the state in the second phase of polls.

The voters queued up for casting their vote were amused to see the couple joining them in bridal attire.

Except for some incidents of clashes between stone pelters and security forces, the Lok Sabha elections ended peacefully in the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat and elicited overwhelming voter turnout in the Udhampur constituency.

--IANS

sq/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 19:40 IST

