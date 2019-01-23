Priyanka's appointment as East UP in-charge comes as a 'shocker' to BJP

Priyanka Gandhi's official entry into has come as a "shocker" for the BJP even as it was preparing to counter the newly formed alliance of the and (BSP) in

Although party leaders officially dismissed her appointment as a "family matter" which would not impact the BJP's fortune especially in Uttar Pradesh, they admit privately that the road ahead for the party in the most populous state will not be as easy as it was in 2014.

Soon after Priyanka Gandhi's appointment, the BJP leadership tried to dismiss the development as "a family matter" of the grand old party.

The first attack came from its who said this was expected from a party that practices dynasty and said her formal entry into was an admission by the party that had "failed" in providing leadership.

and his cabinet colleague J.P. Nadda, who is the BJP's election in-charge in Uttar Pradesh, also called it a part of "dynasty politics".

Prasad conveyed his good wishes to while taking a dig at the and calling her appointment a "family concern".

Nadda too spoke about "dynasty politics", saying: "Everyone knows how this household company works."

But a who did not wish to be identified told IANS that would definitely be a crowd puller but it needed to be seen how she converts them into votes.

"She has her own appeal. She is a look-alike of and has all the ability of a crowd puller," he said.

Asked about her impact in Uttar Pradesh, he said: "It needs to be seen. But 'asar to padega hi' (It will have an impact)."

A party office bearer added that the decision to ask to oversee eastern was unexpected.

"The had been uprooted from this area and the has taken a big risk by giving her charge of East This is shocking," he said.

Another party office bearer said the BJP was yet to devise a strategy to counter the SP-BSP alliance when the Priyanka factor had come into play.

"We will have to draw a new strategy," he said.

However, some party insiders feel that Priyanka Gandhi's task will not be easy because she will have to start from ground zero.

The area she has been assigned is a bastion of and includes Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency

The BJP won 71 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 while an ally, Apana Dal, got two seats. After the SP-BSP alliance was announced, many BJP leaders openly admitted that the road ahead would not be that easy in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

With Priyanka Gandhi joining the battle, BJP leaders are cautious even in attacking her.

(Brajendra Nath Singh can be contacted at brajendra.n@ians.in)

--IANS

bns/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)