Congress starts exercise to 'fight elections alone' in UP

With and on the verge of forming an alliance to contest the upcoming general elections, the party in has started an exercise to fight elections alone in the state, sources said on Saturday.

The alliance committee, along with the party leaders in including Raj Babbar, P. L. Punia, Pramod Tiwari and in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, started this exercise in the state, sources claimed.

On Friday, the committee finalised eight districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, and will finalise district of the western region of the state, sources added.

"A formal announcement on fighting the elections alone will be taken after the (Rahul Gandhi) will return from Dubai," the source stated.

Congress and other senior leaders are likely to go to tomorrow. The party is expected to hold 11 meetings in total in various districts of the state.

and are expected to formally announce on Saturday their coalition for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, but ambiguity persists on whether the Congress would be made part of a 'grand alliance'.

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of 80 Lok Sabha seats out the 543 and plays a crucial role in government formation in the Centre.

