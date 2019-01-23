JUST IN
Cabinet approves pact with Japan on food processing

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval to an agreement with Japan which seeks improvement of the food processing sector with access to best practices and better markets.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be mutually beneficial to the food processing sectors in both countries. It will lead to innovative techniques and processes.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 19:46 IST

