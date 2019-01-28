JUST IN
Priyanka's entry will strengthen Congress: Yashwant Sinha

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said here on Monday the entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into active politics will strengthen the Congress and that she has already made an impact.

"From all the reports that I am getting, it appears that she (Priyanka) has already had an impact on the electorate. She is not yet active but when she becomes active, the impact of her personality would be even greater," Sinha said in response to a query at a media interaction here.

He said that the Congress party would be "strengthened" by Priyanka's entry, but whether a stronger Congress would eat into the SP-BSP votes or into the Bharatiya Janata Party's votes, is "still to be seen".

