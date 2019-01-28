Priyanka's entry will strengthen Congress: Yashwant Sinha

Former BJP leader Sinha said here on Monday the entry of into active will strengthen the and that she has already made an impact.

"From all the reports that I am getting, it appears that she (Priyanka) has already had an impact on the electorate. She is not yet active but when she becomes active, the impact of her personality would be even greater," Sinha said in response to a query at a here.

He said that the party would be "strengthened" by Priyanka's entry, but whether a stronger would eat into the SP-BSP votes or into the Bharatiya Janata Party's votes, is "still to be seen".

