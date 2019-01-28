JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

'Unconstitutional' for government to present full Budget: Yashwant Sinha

Business Standard

OROP means 'Only Rahul, Only Priyanka': BJP chief

IANS  |  Una (Himachal Pradesh) 

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday took a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra by equating them with 'One Rank, One Pension' or OROP scheme for the armed forces.

Addressing a grassroots-level convention named Panna Pramukh Sammelan here, Shah said for the Congress OROP means "Only Rahul" and "Only Priyanka".

His comments came a few days after Priyanka Gandhi was named the Congress General Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"The nation again requires a 'mazboot sarkar' (strong government) instead of a 'mazboor sarkar' (helpless government) so that the country forges ahead on the path of progress and prosperity."

--IANS

vg/pgh/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 20:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements