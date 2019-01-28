OROP means 'Only Rahul, Only Priyanka': BJP chief

-
BJP President Amit Shah on Monday took a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra by equating them with 'One Rank, One Pension' or OROP scheme for the armed forces.
Addressing a grassroots-level convention named Panna Pramukh Sammelan here, Shah said for the Congress OROP means "Only Rahul" and "Only Priyanka".
His comments came a few days after Priyanka Gandhi was named the Congress General Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.
"The nation again requires a 'mazboot sarkar' (strong government) instead of a 'mazboor sarkar' (helpless government) so that the country forges ahead on the path of progress and prosperity."
