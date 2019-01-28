CBI scrutinising documents recovered during raids on Hooda, others in land allocation case

-
-
Two days after the CBI raided former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and several others for alleged irregularities in allotting over 1,417 acres of land during 2009-12 in Gurugram, the agency said that it was scrutinising the documents it recovered during the raids.
The CBI had carried out searches at over 20 places in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi, including the residence of Hooda and several other companies on January 25.
"The documents recovered so far are being scrutinised," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said.
He also said that the agency has currently not summoned anyone for questioning into the case.
The CBI on January 23 booked Hooda and several others in the land allocation case.
Apart from Hooda, the agency booked Trilok Chand Gupta, the then Chief Administrator, HUDA and Director of the Urban Estate Town and Country Planning, and others, including 15 private builders, on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, pecuniary advantage and criminal misconduct.
The agency registered the case based on November 1, 2017 orders of the Supreme Court.
The FIR was a follow-up to the PE instituted on January 1, 2018, against Hooda, Gupta, and several other unnamed persons and to determine whether any wrongdoing was involved in the allocation of land.
According to the CBI FIR, the Haryana government had issued the notification for land acquisition of 1,417 acres of land located in Sector 58 to 63 and 65 to 67 on June 2, 2009.
Subsequently, another notification was issued for acquisition of 850.1 acres of land on May 31, 2010.
--IANS
rak-aks/oeb
