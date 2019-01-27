Pro-Khalistani group's demonstration in US becomes flop show

A demonstration by pro-Khalistan for Justice (SFJ) outside the in Washington on the occasion of the turned out to be a show with tricolour-waving Indian Americans outnumbering members of the fringe group.

Sources in on Sunday said the demonstration by SFJ on Saturday was a show attended by around 15-20 people. "They were completely outnumbered by flag waving, enthusiastic and patriotic Indians."

"This demonstrates the hollow claim of SFJ that they enjoy wide support," the source added.

"They are a fringe group backed by Pakistan, clearly bringing out the nefarious design of to stir up trouble."

According to the sources, most of the demonstrators were Pakistanis.

"SFJ's claim on their website that they burnt an Indian flag outside the Embassy is completely false," the source said.

"The claim is intended to cover up for their show."

