Pro-Khalistani group's demonstration in US becomes flop show

A demonstration by pro-Khalistan Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outside the Indian Embassy in Washington on the occasion of the Republic Day turned out to be a flop show with tricolour-waving Indian Americans outnumbering members of the fringe group.
Sources in New Delhi on Sunday said the demonstration by SFJ on Saturday was a flop show attended by around 15-20 people. "They were completely outnumbered by flag waving, enthusiastic and patriotic Indians."
"This demonstrates the hollow claim of SFJ that they enjoy wide support," the source added.
"They are a fringe group backed by Pakistan, clearly bringing out the nefarious design of Pakistan to stir up trouble."
According to the sources, most of the demonstrators were Pakistanis.
"SFJ's claim on their website that they burnt an Indian flag outside the Embassy is completely false," the source said.
"The claim is intended to cover up for their flop show."
