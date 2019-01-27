Venezuela crisis: European leaders oppose Maduro's presidency

The of announced his government would officially recognize the legitimacy of the of who recently proclaimed himself of the South American nation unless the current government calls a new election within the next eight days.

Sources in the said on Saturday that would later be joined by other European leaders throughout the day in threatening to recognize as of instead of Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in on Jan 11 following his controversial reelection, news reported.

" gives eight days to call an election and if it doesn't occur, we will recognize as President," Sanchez said during a press conference in

Sanchez thus became the first of the European Union's 28 heads of government to position himself before the bloc's adoption of a common stance on the ongoing legitimacy crisis in

The governments of France, Germany, the UK and on Saturday followed in its eight-day demand to Maduro.

To which Venezuelan responded: " is giving us eight days to what? Where do they get the idea they have the authority to give us ultimatums?"

refused Saturday before the to hold new elections, as the has requested, in order to resolve the crisis the country is going through, a matter that has divided the with a fierce standoff between the bloc led by the and the "illegitimate mafia state" of Nicolas Maduro, supported by and

Meanwhile the of the and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, said Saturday that he is ready to meet with officials of the government in order to end what he considers the usurping of the presidency by the Chavista leader, though without confirming that any such meeting had occurred.

On Friday, however, Venezuelan showed "proof" of a supposed meeting between Guaido and the of the (ANC),

Rodriguez presented a video taken by security cameras showing a hooded man in a hotel with Chavista leaders and

According to Rodriguez, the hooded man was Guaido heading for a meeting with the Chavistas, whom he supposedly told that he was being pressured by the and by the of his party - Voluntad Popular - the imprisoned

Guaido did not confirm that account.

In the Americas, after the US, other governments like Brazil, and also recognized Guaido, while Mexico, and maintained their support of Maduro, as did Russia, and

The on the same day, through its embassy in Washington, announced that the "has effectively withdrawn its personnel from the diplomatic mission" in Caracas, and that the two have agreed to negotiate the establishment of an office of interests in each capital.

A period of 30 days has been set to reach that agreement.

"With that objective in mind, the staff remaining in each diplomatic mission is authorized to stay," the Venezuelan ministry said.

Col Jose Luis Silva Silva, until now the military attache at the in Washington, announced this Saturday his support for the Juan Guaido, as interim of his country.

"I, in my position as the defense attache of Venezuela in the United States, do no longer recognize Mr. as president of Venezuela," Silva told the daily of in a telephone interview from

"Enough is enough. Let us recognize who by law is the of Venezuela, Juan Guaido," he added.

--IANS

vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)