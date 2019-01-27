Venezuelan military officer defects from Maduro government

A Venezuelan publicly defected from the government of Nicolas Maduro, provoking a swift response from defence leaders, amid an ongoing political turmoil in the South American country.

Venezuela's military attache in Washington, Col. Jose Luis Silva Silva, told on Saturday that he's breaking with in support of Juan Guaido, the self-proclaimed interim

"I stand by the roadmap of Juan Guaido," Silva said on a video shared on

Silva said the roadmap included "ceasing the usurpation of the executive power", the "beginning of a transition to a new government" and "free and transparent elections for all Venezuelans who want to participate".

The announcement led the to put out a critical tweet on the its official account.

The tweet showed a screen grab from the video of Silva declaring his defection with the word "TRAIDOR" (traitor) emblazoned over it.

"Insubordination in the face of international interests is an act of treason and cowardice with the fatherland inherited from our liberator As such, we reject the declarations made by Col. Jose Luis Silva Silva, who was acting as military attache in the US," the Ministry wrote on

Also on Saturday, the opposition-controlled drafted an amnesty bill to protect military members who want to defect from the government, reports.

The measure would also offer pardons to civilians, politicians, public officials and military members accused during the governments of -- who was President from 1999 to 2013 -- and of committing crimes or supporting unconstitutional acts.

Lawmakers are likely to vote on the bill on Tuesday.

Guaido, who heads Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly, has called on the nation's military to work with him, but the of Venezuela's armed forces said that he still supported Maduro.

He emerged this week as the biggest challenge to Maduro's turbulent presidency and declared himself amid massive anti-government protests, claiming Maduro was illegitimately elected for a second term.

Earlier Saturday, UK joined Spain, and in delivering Maduro an ultimatum: "Guaido will be recognised as President if elections are not called before their deadline".

The (EU) also warned of "further actions" against if elections are not called in the coming days.

--IANS

ksk/vm

