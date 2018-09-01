Process for electoral roll revision begins in Odisha

A special drive for revision began on Saturday that will continue till October 31 this year in Odisha, said an

The final publication of electoral rolls has been slated on January 4, 2019, said Odisha's (CEO)

He said all claims and objections relating to electoral rolls would be disposed before November 30.

"The special summary revision of photo electoral rolls will be taken up in all the 147 Assembly constituencies of between September 1 and October 31, while the same period has been scheduled for filing of claims and objections and disposal of the claims and objections is before November 30, 2018," said Kumar.

He said during the drive, emphasis will on inclusion of all leftout voters, young eligible voters, persons with disabilities (PwDs), SC and and all other groups in the voter list.

Those who complete 18 years of age by January 1, 2019, can also register their name in the voter list by filling a form which they can get from the booth level officer, he said.

He said people whose names figure in voter list of more than one area should retain their names only in one and take steps for deletion.

The said political parties have been told to appoint booth-level agents in the district.

The draft voter list would be available in 37,606 booths. As per the draft 2019, there are 3.12 crore voters in the state, of which 1.61 crore are male, 1.51 crore female and 2097 are the third genders.

--IANS

cd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)