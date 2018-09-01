Summary revision of electoral roll in Odisha

The process for summary revision of the in was set in motion on Saturday, a said.

Odisha's (CEO) told reporters here that the final voters' list for the next elections in the state will be published on January 4, 2019.

The youths who attain the age of 18 in January 2019 are eligible to register their names in the voter list. The inclusion and exclusion of voters in the list would be allowed till October 31 this year, he said.

Claims and objections would be heard up to October 31 and disposal of the same will be done before November 30. People whose names figure in voter list of more than one area should retain their names only in one and take steps for deletion, he said.

The first time voters, who are yet to be included in the voter list, can also apply online through the national voter service portal of the Election Commission of India, the said.

Political parties were requested to cooperate during the revision of electoral rolls and ensure that no eligible person is left out If there is any error in the list, it should be revised, he said.

Political parties have already been asked to appoint their booth-level agents and inform respective district election officers and the Collectors after the appointment.

As per the voter list revision done in 2018 there are 3,12,57,803 voters - 1,61,16,754 men, 1,51,38,898 women and 2,151 third gender, said an

The number of polling booths was 35,896, he said adding that their number for the next elections is likely to go up by at least 1,800 to 2,000 in the state.

Along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be also used in the upcoming elections, he said.

Revision of is part of the preparations for conducting elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly which are due in April or May 2019, he said.

Assembly election was held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

