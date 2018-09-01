UP Raj Bhawan spends Rs 40 lakh monthly on 86 staffers: RTI response

A staggering Rs 40 lakh in salaries is paid every month to the 86 staffers of the Raj Bhawan, the Governor's official residence, a response to an RTI query has revealed.

As per the RTI data provided by Hemant Kumar Chaudhary, (PIO) of Raj Bhawan, to activist Nutan Thakur, the staffers include a principal secretary, There are four officers on special duty (OSD), four personal secretaries and other secretariat staff.

In addition, there is one chef, one steward, six drivers, three senior attendants and 19 attendants. There are also sixteen bearers, five bearers, three mates, two cooks, one tailor, one washerman and five 'safai karmis'.

The RTI response also mentioned that the salary of is given by the government, while the cumulative monthly salary of other 84 personnel is Rs 39,70,530.

The Raj Bhawan, however, refused to provide the number of police personnel posted there and the monthly salary given to them, citing provisions of RTI Act.

The activist told IANS that "the reasons of denial do not seem proper".

--IANS

md/pgh/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)