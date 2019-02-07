Meghalaya BJP legislator threatens to quit party

One of the two BJP legislators in on Thursday threatened to quit the party party if the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is passed by the

In a letter to Narendra Modi, said he would leave the party within a month if the controversial Bill is passed in the

"Considering the outcome of the proposed Bill, I have left it to the wisdom of the people of my state and have decided to leave the party within one month in the event if the proposed Bill is passed in Rajya Sabha," Shullai noted in the letter.

The BJP which has two members in the 60-member assembly is supporting the (NPP) coalition government.

In the letter, Shullai reminded Modi that during the BJP National Convention at Ram Lila Maidan, on January 12, Shullai along with party workers had submitted a memorandum opposing the Citizenship Bill, citing various reasons which can affect the demography of and the northeastern region if the Bill is implemented.

The Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill that seeks to remove hurdles in eligible migrants from six minority groups from Bangladesh, and Afganistan from getting Indian citizenship despite opposition by political parties including the and Trinamool

