PSG president under investigation for alleged corruption

The of French soccer champions Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al Khelaifi, has been placed under investigation for alleged corruption, judicial sources told on Thursday.

The sources said the Qatari had been placed under investigation to face potential charges of "active corruption."

French newspaper said Al Khelaifi made payments worth 3.5 million dollars to the former of the International Athletics Federation, Lamin Diack, in a bid to host the world athletics championships in in 2017.

The competition was eventually held in

--IANS

bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)