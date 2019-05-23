PSG president under investigation for alleged corruption

-
The president of French soccer champions Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al Khelaifi, has been placed under investigation for alleged corruption, judicial sources told Efe on Thursday.
The sources said the Qatari businessman had been placed under investigation to face potential charges of "active corruption."
French newspaper Le Parisien said Al Khelaifi made payments worth 3.5 million dollars to the former head of the International Athletics Federation, Lamin Diack, in a bid to host the world athletics championships in Qatar in 2017.
The competition was eventually held in London.
