At least five Argentinian cities would host matches during the 2030 if a joint South American bid were to be successful, officials said on Wednesday.

In addition to "five or six" games in Argentina, there would be three or four fixtures in and two each in and Paraguay, government officials from said.

The comments came after a meeting of organizers in the Chilean capital on Wednesday. Talks designed to coordinate the candidacy will resume in Paraguay's capital in July, reports

"Our first goal is to put together a viable proposal that pleases the world," Chilean minister said.

The 2030 will be held 100 years after won the inaugural as hosts.

and originally announced plans to vie for the event two years ago before was added to the candidacy in October 2017. became the fourth country to be included in February.

The South American effort faces competition from a proposal and a group comprising Morocco, and

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay have each staged once before, in 1978, 1962 and 1930 respectively.

--IANS

bbh

