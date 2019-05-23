Good that focus is not on South Africa: Hashim Amla

More than form, it was his experience that earned a ticket to the upcoming and the batsman has said that he is hungry to show the world the pride he possesses in wearing the national team's jersey.

"Things happen that you don't anticipate and I did not anticipate how things have gone recently," he told ICC and the media as the Proteas prepare for in England and

"But I am a firm believer that when something happens, there is some good in it. I have had time away and now I am really looking back to wearing the green and gold again. I am hungrier than ever before, there is no doubt about that.

"I have been blessed to have this shirt for a while but the time off has made me want to come back stronger. This is my third (ICC men's World Cup) so I know what it is all about. I have a strong record in England and I have always enjoyed coming here."

start campaign against hosts England and feels that it is the perfect setting as they go into without the tag of 'favourites' for the first time in a while.

"It is the best first game we could have asked for. We have played England recently and had some success against them, I have done well against them too," he said.

"This year, you don't see the same big names and that is why the focus is not on us, but that has some good in it. There has not been much chat about us winning in comparison to the past but I don't think that played a part in how we performed.

"At the end of the day, we always gave our best and played to win. The fact there has not been a lot of chat at this World Cup means there is less expectation but in the team we think we can do well."

--IANS

bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)