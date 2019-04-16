Pulitzer Prizes focus on Trump finances coverage

Pulitzer Prizes were awarded to news organisations that uncovered instances of malfeasance and outright in US Donald Trumps financial past, recognising journalists perseverance in the face of his ever-sharper attacks on a free press.

Among the honours that were announced on Monday, received the explanatory reporting prize for an 18-month investigation that revealed how the future and his relatives avoided paying roughly half a billion dollars' worth of taxes.

The Times's examination of Trump's family finances, by the journalists David Barstow, and Russ Buettner, drew on tens of thousands of pages of confidential records and previously undisclosed tax returns. The award was the fourth Pulitzer win for Barstow, a record for a

won the national reporting award for disclosing clandestine payoffs made by the President's associates before the 2016 election to two women who had alleged affairs with Trump.

won the investigative reporting prize for revealing accusations of sexual abuse against a at the

The Sun Sentinel won the prize for public service, considered the most prestigious of the Pulitzers, for documenting the massacre of 17 people at the in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. The paper's in-depth revealed a series of failures by local officials and that contributed to the loss of life.

"Feeling overwhelmed and grateful," a Sun Sentinel reporter, Scott Travis, wrote on after learning of the honour. "But also sad that we won the greatest journalism award - the Pulitzer - because of a tragedy that never should have happened."

won for breaking news coverage of a gunman's spree at the Tree of in October 2018, where 11 people died.

The Pulitzer board also recognised of Annapolis, Maryland, where five employees were killed in a shooting last June, with a special citation that included a $100,000 bequest.

Dana Canedy, the awards' administrator, on Monday cited The Capital Gazette's "unflagging commitment to covering news at a time of unspeakable grief".

In honouring The Sun Sentinel, The and The Capital Gazette, the Pulitzer board underlined the importance of local journalism at a moment when regional papers are struggling to survive.

In the international reporting category, the year's winners included Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, journalists imprisoned for more than a year in Their reporting, on human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims in the Southeast Asian nation, shared the prize with coverage by of atrocities in

First given in 1917, the Pulitzer Prizes are presented annually by for excellence in journalism and letters.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)