Muslim Congresswoman experiences increase in death threats

Body of journalist's son found in Bihar

IANS  |  Patna 

The body of a teenager son of a Bihar journalist was recovered from Nalanda district on Monday, police said.

Senior journalist Ashutosh Kumar Arya's son, Chunnu Kumar, 15, was found floating in a pond near Hasanpur village. There were deep injury marks found near his eyes, Nalanda Superintendent of Police Nilesh Kumar said.

Arya works for a well-known Hindi daily in Biharsharif.

Preliminary investigation suggests the boy was murdered, Kumar said.

Nalanda is the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 11:20 IST

