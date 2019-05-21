PUMA launches special edition shoes for Kohli

PUMA, one of the worlds leading brands, on Tuesday announced the launch of a special collectors edition one8 shoes - A tribute to team Indias and it's ambassador,

Virat will be seen sporting these gold spiked shoes at the biggest cricketing event of the year -- The first pair from the collection of 150 will be auctioned in later this May.

Reacting to this tribute, Kohli said: "I am humbled to receive this special treatment from my family. With a very important tournament ahead of us, I'm excited to take the field in PUMA's custom-made Golden Shoe. I have always loved white and gold and the design truly complements my needs in terms of the fit and style."

The shoe design features Virat's favourite colour - white, fused with accents of gold. This is not only Virat's signature shoe, but it's also the next generation Spike 19.1. The removable spikes on the of the shoe are a dazzling gold as well. Created with a lightweight upper, that also provides unmatched support for multi directional movement on the pitch.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)