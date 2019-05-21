PUMA launches special edition shoes for Kohli

PUMA, one of the worlds leading sports brands, on Tuesday announced the launch of a special collectors edition PUMA one8 cricket shoes - A tribute to team Indias prolific captain and it's brand ambassador, Virat Kohli.
Virat will be seen sporting these gold spiked shoes at the biggest cricketing event of the year --the World Cup. The first pair from the collection of 150 will be auctioned in London later this May.
Reacting to this tribute, Kohli said: "I am humbled to receive this special treatment from my PUMA family. With a very important tournament ahead of us, I'm excited to take the field in PUMA's custom-made Golden Shoe. I have always loved white and gold and the design truly complements my needs in terms of the fit and style."
The shoe design features Virat's favourite colour - white, fused with accents of gold. This is not only Virat's signature shoe, but it's also the next generation PUMA Spike 19.1. The removable spikes on the rubber outsole of the shoe are a dazzling gold as well. Created with a lightweight upper, that also provides unmatched support for multi directional movement on the pitch.
