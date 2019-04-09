Punjab agency to probe drugs officer's murder

on Tuesday handed over the murder probe of to the Director,

An official said on Tuesday that the probe has been handed over to the BoI director, Prabodh Kumar, following request from the family members of the slain

Shourie was shot dead in her office at the zonal drugs and in Kharar, 15 km from here, on March 29 by a whose drugs licence had been cancelled by her in 2009 following a raid on his shop in which illegally kept intoxicants were found.

The victim's family met the at his official residence here on Tuesday to request for shifting the investigation case out of district.

Acceding to the request, the entrusted the probe to senior IPS Prabodh Kumar, who has over 14 years of experience in working with the CBI on murder cases, the said.

The Chief Minister has also asked the to enquire into the lapses in the issuance of the revolver licence to the accused by the district police and the

"The will also enquire into the subsequent sale of weapon to the accused by a Ropar-based arms dealer," the said.

The Chief Minister made it clear that nobody would be allowed to interfere or intimidate any public servant in the discharge of their duties, and assured Neha's family that justice would be done.

--IANS

js/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)