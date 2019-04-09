Punjab agency to probe drugs officer's murder

-
-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday handed over the murder probe of drugs authority officer Neha Shourie to the Director, Bureau of Investigation.
An official spokesperson said on Tuesday that the probe has been handed over to the BoI director, Prabodh Kumar, following request from the family members of the slain officer.
Shourie was shot dead in her office at the zonal drugs and food chemical laboratory in Kharar, 15 km from here, on March 29 by a chemist Balwinder Singh whose drugs licence had been cancelled by her in 2009 following a raid on his chemist shop in which illegally kept intoxicants were found.
The victim's family met the Chief Minister at his official residence here on Tuesday to request for shifting the investigation case out of Mohali district.
Acceding to the request, the Chief Minister entrusted the probe to senior IPS officer Prabodh Kumar, who has over 14 years of experience in working with the CBI on murder cases, the spokesperson said.
The Chief Minister has also asked the Chief Secretary to enquire into the lapses in the issuance of the revolver licence to the accused by the Ropar district police and the district magistrate.
"The chief secretary will also enquire into the subsequent sale of weapon to the accused by a Ropar-based arms dealer," the spokesperson said.
The Chief Minister made it clear that nobody would be allowed to interfere or intimidate any public servant in the discharge of their duties, and assured Neha's family that justice would be done.
--IANS
js/prs
