6 miners killed in Afghan coal mine collapse

Six miners were killed and another injured when a part of a coal mine collapsed in Afghanistan's Samangan province, a local official said on Tuesday.
'A group of workers were busy inside a coal mine in Dara-e-Suf Payan district when (a part of) it collapsed on Monday, killing six persons on the spot and injuring another,' District Governor Ahmad Ali Hasani told Xinhua news agency.
An investigation was underway to determine the reason of the incident, Hasani said.
