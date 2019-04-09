6 miners killed in Afghan coal mine collapse

Six miners were killed and another injured when a part of a coal mine collapsed in Afghanistan's province, a said on Tuesday.

'A group of workers were busy inside a coal mine in district when (a part of) it collapsed on Monday, killing six persons on the spot and injuring another,' told

An investigation was underway to determine the reason of the incident, Hasani said.

