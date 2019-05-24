Punjab reaps biggest wheat crop in 20 years

has harvested a 20-year record bumper crop this season with its production of 129.93 lakh tonnes, an said on Friday.

During the current procurement season, which started on April 1, the total arrival and procurement has been the highest in the last 20 years, said a Food and said here.

A total of 129.93 lakh tonnes of wheat, which includes the 128.38 lakh tonne procurement by state agencies and the remaining by private traders, have been procured in the state.

More than Rs 20,013 crore has been released by the state procuring agencies till Thursday, the said.

Wheat, which is the main rabi crop, is sown from late October to December, while its harvesting starts from April onwards.

--IANS

vg/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)