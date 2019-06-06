JUST IN
Business Standard

Punjab to be promoted as India's basketball hub

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced to make the state the country's basketball hub.

"Happy to have met with these young players who will be representing India in the @FIBAWC (FIBA Basketball World Cup) 2019 in Amsterdam," he said in a tweet.

"Delighted to share that one of our own from @PunjabPoliceInd will also be playing for India. We will work towards making Punjab a hub for basketball in India."

Thu, June 06 2019. 14:08 IST

