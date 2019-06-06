Punjab to be promoted as India's basketball hub

-
ALSO READ
Punjab back on track under Congress regime: CM
Punjab CM lays foundation stones for 7 developmental projects in Hoshiarpur
Amarinder calls for a national policy to tackle drug menace
BJP must have put pressure on Deol to contest from Gurdaspur seat, claims Amarinder
Jakhar's resignation totally unnecessary: Punjab CM
-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced to make the state the country's basketball hub.
"Happy to have met with these young players who will be representing India in the @FIBAWC (FIBA Basketball World Cup) 2019 in Amsterdam," he said in a tweet.
"Delighted to share that one of our own from @PunjabPoliceInd will also be playing for India. We will work towards making Punjab a hub for basketball in India."
--IANS
vg/ksk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU