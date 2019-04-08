JUST IN
Punjab wins toss, decides to field against Sunrisers

IANS  |  Mohali 

Kings XI Punjab skipper R. Ashwin won the toss and decided to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Monday.

Punjab brought back Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ankit Rajpoot to the fold while Sunrisers stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar said they will go with the same team.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

--IANS

dm/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 20:04 IST

