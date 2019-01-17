Professor Rahmatullah appointed new VC of SKU

-
Professor S.M. Rahamatullah, Dean, Satellite Campuses and Professor, Department of Public Administration, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) was Thursday appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Krishnadeveraya University (SKU), Ananthapur, Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan in his capacity as the Chancellor of the University appointed Rahamatullah as the Vice-Chancellor of SKU for a term of three years.
Rahamatullah joined MANUU as Professor, Public Administration on March 1, 2007. He served in different capacities including Registrar and Dean, according to a statement from MANUU.
Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. M.A. Sikandar, Registrar and teaching fraternity expressed happiness over his appointment and described it as an honour for Urdu University.
--IANS
ms/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
