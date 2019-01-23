PWL: Mumbai face uphill task against Haryana (Preview)

Maharathi are expected to face a tough task when they take on Hammers in a (PWL) at the Buddha University Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

It will be a repeat of the Season 1 final when had got the better of But with three consecutive wins in the ongoing fourth season, the Hammers are on a roll and it will take a Herculean effort for the Vinesh Phogat-led side to turn the tables on the perennial runners-up of the PWL.

All eyes will be on the men's lower weight categories during this tie where competition is expected to be very tough. In the men's 57 kg category will take on Ibragim Ilyasov.

Interestingly, Ravi defeated established grappler Sandeep Tomar, who defeated Ibragim. A close contest is on the cards between Rajneesh and Harphool in the 65 kg weight category. Both of them practice at the and are very well aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses. Both of them picked up gold competing in different weight categories at the national championships last year.

Likewise, in the 74 kg weight category upcoming will with who caused a major upset by beating former Asian champion in an earlier round.

The super heavyweight (125 kg) category between Mumbai's European champion Baitseev Vladisiav and Haryana's will be a prime attraction of this tie.

Baitseev is in good form having beaten UP Dangal's Giorgi Sakandelidze in an earlier tie. However, both teams will try to protect their weaker links in the squad.

Squads:

Hammers: Seema (53 kg), (57 kg), (57 kg), Tayana Omelchenko (62 kg), Rajnesh (65 kg), (74 kg), Kiran (76 kg), (86 kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 kg).

Maharathi: Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Betzabeth Angelica (57 kg), Ibragim Ilyasov (57 kg), Shilpi Yadav (62 kg), Harphool (65 kg), (74 kg), Zsanett Nemeth (76 kg), (86 kg), Baitseev Vladisiav (125 kg).

