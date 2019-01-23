PWL: Mumbai face uphill task against Haryana (Preview)

Mumbai Maharathi are expected to face a tough task when they take on Haryana Hammers in a Pro Wrestling League (PWL) clash at the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.
It will be a repeat of the Season 1 final when Mumbai had got the better of Haryana. But with three consecutive wins in the ongoing fourth season, the Hammers are on a roll and it will take a Herculean effort for the Vinesh Phogat-led side to turn the tables on the perennial runners-up of the PWL.
All eyes will be on the men's lower weight categories during this tie where competition is expected to be very tough. In the men's 57 kg category Ravi Kumar will take on Ibragim Ilyasov.
Interestingly, Ravi defeated established grappler Sandeep Tomar, who defeated Ibragim. A close contest is on the cards between Rajneesh and Harphool in the 65 kg weight category. Both of them practice at the Chhatrasal Stadium and are very well aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses. Both of them picked up gold competing in different weight categories at the national championships last year.
Likewise, in the 74 kg weight category upcoming Sachin Rathi will clash with Praveen Rana who caused a major upset by beating former Asian champion Amit Dhankar in an earlier round.
The super heavyweight (125 kg) category clash between Mumbai's European champion Baitseev Vladisiav and Haryana's Aleksander Khotsianivski will be a prime attraction of this tie.
Baitseev is in good form having beaten UP Dangal's Giorgi Sakandelidze in an earlier tie. However, both teams will try to protect their weaker links in the squad.
Squads:
Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 kg), Anastasia Nichita (57 kg), Ravi Kumar (57 kg), Tayana Omelchenko (62 kg), Rajnesh (65 kg), Praveen Rana (74 kg), Kiran (76 kg), Ali Shabanov (86 kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 kg).
Mumbai Maharathi: Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Betzabeth Angelica (57 kg), Ibragim Ilyasov (57 kg), Shilpi Yadav (62 kg), Harphool (65 kg), Sachin Rathi (74 kg), Zsanett Nemeth (76 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Baitseev Vladisiav (125 kg).
