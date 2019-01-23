Pakistan captain Sarfraz in racial abuse row

Ahmed stirred a controversy when he racially abused pacer during the second One- (ODI) here.

Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen put together a 127-run stand as defeated by five wickets on Tuesday.

The duo came together when the Proteas were struggling at 80/5 in the 15th over while chasing a target of 204 runs.

The partnership apparently frustrated the Pakistanis and Sarfaraz gave vent to his feelings in the 37th over of the hosts' innings when Phehlukwayo was facing

As Phehlukwayo ambled across to the non-striker's end while taking a single, the can be clearly heard saying on the stump mike: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?" (Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What prayer have you said today?)

The comment sparked a strom of criticism on with a host of people condemning Sarfaraz's comment.

