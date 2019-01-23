Serena doesn't blame twisted ankle for loss to Pliskova

said her 4-6 6-4 5-7 loss to in a quarter-final of on Wednesday was because her opponent played some incredible and not because she twisted her ankle in the third set.

At one time, the 16th seeded Williams was on the verge of victory at 4-6, 6-4, 5-1 when the Czech trailed her before the American rolled her left ankle and then lost six straight games in a match that lasted two hours and 10 minutes, reports news.

"I think she (Pliskova) just kinda started playing really, really good. I don't think it had anything to do with my ankle per se," said the 23-time winner.

"Karolina literally played lights out starting 5-1, 40-30. Literally I have never seen anything like it," she said.

The former world No.1 said she did not make any mistakes and stayed aggressive in the game.

"I can't say I choked on those match points. She literally played her best ever on those shots," Williams added.

Williams also didn't call for medical help when she twisted her foot and stressed that her ankle "seems to be fine."

"I really hate calling the trainer out, to be honest. And at that point I didn't feel like I needed it or I didn't feel like it would be a big deal. So I just kept going," Williams said.

