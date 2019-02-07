Rahane to lead RoI squad vs Vidarbha in Irani Cup

Hours after successfully defended their crown for a second successive time, the BCCI senior selection committee on Thursday named as of the Rest of (RoI) squad for the Irani Cup, starting February 12.

outclassed a star-studded Saurashtra by 78 runs in the summit clash of the 85th at the Association (VSCA) Stadium here.

The selectors also named as of the A squad that will take on England Lions in the second four-day game from February 13 in Mysore.

Squad:

Rest of India: (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ronit More, Sandeep Warrier, Rinku Singh, Snell Patel.

A squad: (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ankeet Bawne, Karun Nair, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (WK), Shahbaz Nadeem, Jalaj Saxena, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Varun Aaron.

