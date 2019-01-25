Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha make light of Kerala to reach final

pacer stole the show with a match haul of 12/79 as defending champions Vidarbha routed by an innings and 11 runs on the second day of the semi-final here on Friday.

In the process, they reached the final for the second consecutive year. On the contrary, qualified for the semis for the first time.

Umesh continued his superb form by adding five wickets to his first innings haul of 7/48 as Vidarbha skittled out for 91 in the second innings.

The match was sealed a little after lunch on the second day of the five-day semi tie.

Resuming at 171/5, Vidarbha posted 208 all out in 52.4 overs to take the lead past the 100-run mark.

Umesh played a cameo with the bat too (17, 8 balls, 1X4, 2X6) at No.10.

The hosts got off to a bright start riding K B (36, 33 balls, 5X4, 1X6) and Jalaj Saxena (7) but then faltered yet again.

At lunch, Kerala were 66/7, still 36 runs in arrears.

Besides Umesh, Yash Thakur also returned impressive figures of 4/28 as Kerala collapsed from 59/1 to 66/7 in the space of five overs.

After lunch, Umesh accounted for two more wickets to complete the rout.

It did not begin poorly for Kerala as batted aggressively against Umesh and fellow pacer Rajneesh Gurbani.

Umesh then got Saxena caught behind by Wadkar.

also struggled against Umesh's pace and edged one to the slip cordon.

Yash Thakur got rid of Karthick with a delivery that came in while was run out as Kerala looked down the barrel.

Earlier, the Kerala bowlers did well to restrict Vidarbha to 208 as took 5/57.

Vidarbha now await the winner of the other semi-final between and being played in Bengaluru.

Brief scores: Kerala 105 all out in 28.4 overs ( 7 for 48) and 91 all out in 24.5 overs (K B 36, 5 for 31, Yash Thakur 4 for 28) lost to Vidarbha 208 all out 171 for 5 in 52.4 overs ( 75, 34, 5 for 57, 3 for 64) by an innings and 11 runs.

