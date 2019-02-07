Uruguay defender Mendez joining Corinthians

Corinthians have finalised a deal to sign international centre-back from Wanderers.

The 19-year-old will be tied to Corinthians for the next five years after the Brazilian club reportedly agreed to a $3.5 million transfer fee, reports

"There is an in-principle agreement between Wanderers and Corinthians for to be transferred," the Uruguayan club said in a post.

Mendez is currently in Chile, where he is captaining at the South American U-20 championship.

According to reports, Mendez will travel to immediately after the tournament to undergo a medical and complete the paperwork.

Already capped twice for Uruguay's national team, Mendez is the 11th to be added to the Corinthians' squad this summer.

