Uruguay defender Mendez joining Corinthians

Corinthians have finalised a deal to sign Uruguay international centre-back Bruno Mendez from Montevideo Wanderers.
The 19-year-old will be tied to Corinthians for the next five years after the Brazilian club reportedly agreed to a $3.5 million transfer fee, reports Xinhua news agency.
"There is an in-principle agreement between Montevideo Wanderers and Corinthians for Bruno Mendez to be transferred," the Uruguayan club said in a Twitter post.
Mendez is currently in Chile, where he is captaining Uruguay at the South American U-20 championship.
According to reports, Mendez will travel to Brazil immediately after the tournament to undergo a medical and complete the paperwork.
Already capped twice for Uruguay's national team, Mendez is the 11th player to be added to the Corinthians' squad this summer.
--IANS
gau/bg
