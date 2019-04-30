Rahul an Indian citizen, says Congress

The on Tuesday rejected BJP allegations that was a British national and asserted that he was an Indian citizen.

" is an Indian citizen," said

He cited a certificate of incorporation of the UK firm BackOps, in which worked as a director, to support his claim.

Surjewala said the controversy around Rahul Gandhi's citizenship was a "baseless charge" and part of the Narendra Modi's malicious agenda to defame the Congress

He said the BJP raised the issue in 2014 too. The matter then reached the Supreme Court, which rejected the allegations on November 30, 2015.

"Because the failed has no answer to the country's lack of jobs and widespread farm crisis, he is forced to manufacture an allegation a day," said Surjewala.

--IANS

amit/rtp

