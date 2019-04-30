Rahul an Indian citizen, says Congress

-
The Congress on Tuesday rejected BJP allegations that Congress President Rahul Gandhi was a British national and asserted that he was an Indian citizen.
"Rahul Gandhi is an Indian citizen," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.
He cited a certificate of incorporation of the UK firm BackOps, in which Rahul Gandhi worked as a director, to support his claim.
Surjewala said the controversy around Rahul Gandhi's citizenship was a "baseless charge" and part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's malicious agenda to defame the Congress chief.
He said the BJP raised the issue in 2014 too. The matter then reached the Supreme Court, which rejected the allegations on November 30, 2015.
"Because the failed Prime Minister has no answer to the country's lack of jobs and widespread farm crisis, he is forced to manufacture an allegation a day," said Surjewala.
